Thomasville National Bank Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

