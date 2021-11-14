Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

