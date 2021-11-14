Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $183.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average is $193.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

