Thore Cash Reaches Market Cap of $30,321.56 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $30,321.56 and $155,458.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

