Thore Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $155,458.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $30,321.56 and approximately $155,458.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.80 or 0.00422126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

