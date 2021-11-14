Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.60% of Portland General Electric worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Portland General Electric by 99,970.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $49.35 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

