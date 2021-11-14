Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 838.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

