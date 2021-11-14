Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.01 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

