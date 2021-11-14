Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.53 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.07. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

