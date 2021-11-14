Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $24.03 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.43% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

HLI opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

