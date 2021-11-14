Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.39% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 213,167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,883.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,460. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $33.21 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.