Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,359 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.02, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

