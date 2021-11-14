Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $385.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.