Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $385.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
