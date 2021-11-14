Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,881 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of RingCentral worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in RingCentral by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 14.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RingCentral by 15.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,514. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $276.24 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

