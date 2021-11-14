Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,584 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

