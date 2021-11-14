Tierion (TNT) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

