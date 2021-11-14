Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $90.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

TKR traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 715,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,022. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

