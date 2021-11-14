Tixl (TXL) Price Hits $0.22

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $672,207.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

