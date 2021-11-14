TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $106.49 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

