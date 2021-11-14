Tokamak Network (TON) Price Hits $8.60 on Exchanges

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Tokamak Network has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.60 or 0.00013350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.



Tokamak Network Coin Profile

Tokamak Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network . Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

