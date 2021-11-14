Tokenbox Hits One Day Volume of $3,592.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $384,713.25 and approximately $3,592.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

