TokenPay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101,492.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $101,492.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

