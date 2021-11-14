TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,969.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $20,969.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

