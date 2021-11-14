TotemFi 24-Hour Volume Hits $74,466.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $74,466.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TotemFi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00071942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.49 or 0.99994107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.99 or 0.07107856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

