TouchCon (TOC) Price Reaches $0.0184

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $53,859.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00403288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.61 or 0.01027663 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

