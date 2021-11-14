Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toyota Motor worth $180,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 436.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $184.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

