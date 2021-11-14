TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Holdings Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of TPI Composites worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPI Composites stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.