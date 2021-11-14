TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.21). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

