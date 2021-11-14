TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$19.04 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.26%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

