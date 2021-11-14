Treat DAO Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

