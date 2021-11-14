Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 101,992.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $4,909,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

