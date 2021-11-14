Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Hits One Day Volume of $9.15 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.84 or 0.00031662 BTC on exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.