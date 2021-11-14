Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Trinseo worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3,139.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.