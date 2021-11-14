TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $105,901.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $105,901.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

