Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,307.69 or 0.99307754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.79 or 0.00592717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

