Trollcoin Trading Down 47.8% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $383,784.30 and approximately $1,418.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,832.35 or 1.01613032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.41 or 0.00593335 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

