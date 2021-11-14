Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $181,151.70 and $2,698.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00218552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085613 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

