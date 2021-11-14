Truist Securiti Comments on Verona Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

VRNA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

