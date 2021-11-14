TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $106.03 million and $1.52 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00218468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 89,997,895 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

