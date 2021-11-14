Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.85) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

TPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

TPTX stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

