TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0001

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $274,936.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,256,113,539 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

