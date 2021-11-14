Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,914 shares of company stock worth $24,583,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $550.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.25 and a 200-day moving average of $465.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $551.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

