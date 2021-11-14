Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $937,123.58

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $937,123.58 and approximately $19,292.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

