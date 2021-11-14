U Network Price Hits $0.0004 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $447,030.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, U Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.