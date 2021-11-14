Ubiq Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.82 million and $55,672.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

