UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,230 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Workiva worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $36,310,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 38.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Workiva by 92.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,368,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,622 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

