UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avista worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $40.23 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

