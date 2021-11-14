UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,045 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.