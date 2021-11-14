UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of UniFirst worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.27. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $181.20 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

