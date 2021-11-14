UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

